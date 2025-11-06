Home / Economy / News / Chhattisgarh exports first batch of fortified rice kernels to Costa Rica

Chhattisgarh exports first batch of fortified rice kernels to Costa Rica

The 12-tonne export marks India's global debut in fortified rice trade, linking its nutrition mission with international markets

It marks a significant step in integrating India’s domestic nutrition mission with global outreach. (Photo/Unsplash)
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 8:13 PM IST
India has exported its first consignment of fortified rice kernels (FRK) from Chhattisgarh to Costa Rica, positioning the state as a contributor to the country’s foreign trade.
 
FRK is a manufactured rice grain that is blended with regular rice to enhance its nutritional value by adding essential micronutrients like iron, folic acid, and Vitamin B12. The 12 metric tonnes of export by the central government’s Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) “advances the nation’s commitment to nutrition, quality, and global agricultural leadership,” said a Chhattisgarh government official. It aligns with the central government’s Kuposhan Mukt Bharat (Malnutrition-Free India) programme, which distributes fortified rice nationwide through the Food Corporation of India (FCI).
 
Chhattisgarh promotes the export of rice and fortified rice products to enable farmers, millers and exporters to gain recognition in international markets, said the official. The export of FRK to Costa Rica highlights Chhattisgarh’s growing role in the global supply chain for nutrition-enriched food products. It marks a significant step in integrating India’s domestic nutrition mission with global outreach.
 
The export also marks the collaboration between APEDA, the Chhattisgarh government, and the private sector in positioning India as a reliable supplier of nutritious and high-quality food products to global markets, the official said.
 
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the export proves the state has made a mark on the global stage and it will open new opportunities for farmers, millers, and exporters. “It is a commendable step forward toward the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and Atmanirbhar Chhattisgarh,” he said.
 

Topics :rice exportIndia rice exportsChattisgarh

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

