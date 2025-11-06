Chhattisgarh exports first batch of fortified rice kernels to Costa Rica

Chhattisgarh promotes the export of rice and fortified rice products to enable farmers, millers and exporters to gain recognition in international markets, said the official. The export of FRK to Costa Rica highlights Chhattisgarh’s growing role in the global supply chain for nutrition-enriched food products. It marks a significant step in integrating India’s domestic nutrition mission with global outreach.

The export also marks the collaboration between APEDA, the Chhattisgarh government, and the private sector in positioning India as a reliable supplier of nutritious and high-quality food products to global markets, the official said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the export proves the state has made a mark on the global stage and it will open new opportunities for farmers, millers, and exporters. “It is a commendable step forward toward the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and Atmanirbhar Chhattisgarh,” he said.