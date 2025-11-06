Uttar Pradesh govt to provide free pulses, oilseeds to 1 million farmers

The Uttar Pradesh government will distribute free pulses and oilseeds to nearly a million farmers for the current rabi season.

It is expected to boost the sowing of these major cash crops and provide remunerative prices to the UP farm community.

UP is among India's top agricultural-producing states. Its food grain production jumped from 55.7 million tonnes (mt) in 2016-17 to nearly 72.5 mt in 2024-25.

To access free minikits containing pulses and oilseeds, state farmers will need to apply online. The eligible farmers for one million minikits will be selected by a lottery, according to UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi.

He said the farmers are already receiving the rabi seeds of high-yielding crop varieties, such as wheat, gram, peas, mustard, etc, at a 50 per cent subsidy. This initiative, launched across 75 districts, aims to make both India and UP self-reliant in the production of pulses and oilseeds, thereby reducing imports. Additionally, the state will organise over 7,600 'kisan pathshalas' (farmers' classes) to provide farmers with modern agricultural knowledge aimed at increasing crop yields and reducing damage from pests and diseases. Shahi stated that the Yogi Adityanath government has ensured sufficient supplies of both seeds and fertilisers for the rabi season.