Uttar Pradesh govt to provide free pulses, oilseeds to 1 million farmers

To access free minikits containing pulses and oilseeds, state farmers will need to apply online. The eligible farmers for one million minikits will be selected by a lottery, according to UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi.
He said the farmers are already receiving the rabi seeds of high-yielding crop varieties, such as wheat, gram, peas, mustard, etc, at a 50 per cent subsidy.
This initiative, launched across 75 districts, aims to make both India and UP self-reliant in the production of pulses and oilseeds, thereby reducing imports.
Additionally, the state will organise over 7,600 ‘kisan pathshalas' (farmers' classes) to provide farmers with modern agricultural knowledge aimed at increasing crop yields and reducing damage from pests and diseases.