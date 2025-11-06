Competition, rains dampen services activity to 5-month low in October

Business activity in India’s dominant services sector fell to a five-month low in October as competition and heavy rains constrained growth, even though demand buoyancy and goods and services tax (GST) relief led to an improvement in operating conditions, said a private survey on Thursday.

The headline HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) figure, compiled by S&P Global, fell to 58.9 in October from 60.9 in September. This comes after the index held above 60 for four consecutive months.

“October data showed softer, although still substantial, expansions in Indian services output and new business. Still, companies were strongly confident of a rise in business activity over the course of the coming 12 months,” the survey noted.

The PMI has remained above the neutral 50 mark, which separates contraction from expansion, for 51 straight months. Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said that competitive pressures and heavy rains were cited as contributors to the sequential slowdown. “That said, the services PMI is still running well above the neutral level of 50 and its long-run average. Input costs notably increased at the slowest rate in 14 months, which provided some relief for firms. Meanwhile, India’s composite PMI fell on a sequential basis from 61.0 in September to 60.4 last month, largely due to the slowdown in the services sector,” she added.