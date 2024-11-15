CLSA cuts China exposure, shifts focus back to India after Trump win

CLSA has reversed its tactical overweight on China, while once again recommending an ‘overweight’ stance on India amid the regime change in the US.

Stimulus measures by Beijing had led the Hong Kong-headquartered firm to go ‘overweight’ on China in its Asia-Pacific allocations, while reducing India exposure. However, Donald Trump’s victory in the US election has prompted the brokerage to rethink, with China now an ‘equal weight’ and India becoming the biggest ‘overweight’.

China's recent economic woes, including trade tensions with the US and falling property prices, will likely continue to weigh on the Chinese equity market, it believes. In contrast, India is seen as a more attractive investment destination due to its strong economic growth and relatively low exposure to trade risks, CLSA said in a note.

The note stated that the second term of Trump's presidency heralds a trade war escalation just when exports have become the largest contributor to China's growth.

Even if Trump’s administration does not impose the threatened tariff for fear of stoking US inflation, any escalation in the trade war would likely prove disruptive for Chinese equity assets and its currency, given that China's economic growth has become far more dependent on exports than in 2018, the note said.

Moreover, the National People's Congress (NPC) stimulus has had little reflationary benefit. Higher US yields and inflation expectations also limit the scope for the Federal Reserve and, thus, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to ease.

“We therefore reversed our tactical allocation in early October, returning to a benchmark on China and a 20 per cent overweight on India,” the note said.

CLSA stated that Chinese policymakers face an unenviable mix of deflation, falling property prices, rising youth unemployment, poor household confidence, stagnant real estate investment, and real retail sales growth at half the pre-pandemic rate.

In contrast, India appears to be among the least exposed regional markets to Trump's adverse trade policy and may offer a relative oasis of foreign exchange (FX) stability in an era of a strengthening US dollar, as long as energy prices remain stable.

“Paradoxically, India has seen strong net foreign investor selling since October, while investors we met this year have been waiting specifically for such a buying opportunity to address Indian underexposure. Domestic appetite remains strong, offsetting foreign jitters, and valuations, though pricey, are now a little more palatable,” the note said.

CLSA noted that the key risk to Indian equities is a frenzy of issuance swamping the market.

“Cumulative 12-month issuance is 1.5 per cent of market cap, a historical tipping point,” the note said.