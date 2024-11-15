Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

MFIs, OMCs top Q2 miss list; commodities, PSU banks surprise on the upside

The study showed almost all microfinance institutions and companies in the oil refining & marketing space have missed estimates

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 5:20 PM IST
India Inc put on a disappointing show during the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), with earnings posted by most companies falling short of Street expectations.
 
However, not all sectors have fared badly. In a report, JM Financial tried to separate the wheat from the chaff by analysing sector-wise performance.
 
The study showed almost all microfinance institutions (MFIs) and companies in the oil refining & marketing space have missed estimates. On the other hand, companies in the commodities space and state-owned banks have largely surpassed estimates. Overall, 45 per cent of the companies analysed by the brokerage have failed to meet expectations.
 
“We have analysed the results of 227 companies (out of the 275 company JM Financial coverage universe) and conclude that 45 per cent of companies have missed estimates. There is a slowdown in urban demand across FMCG, retail, auto and mall operators. Besides this, chemicals, consumer durables and building materials have seen a moderation in demand. MFIs, select private sector banks and NBFCs are witnessing stress in their unsecured book,” it observed in a note.
 
The note further said two thirds of the companies have seen downward revision in earnings estimates, while nearly half have seen a cut in their target price post Q2FY25. The earnings cut in the mid-and small-cap space has been higher than that in the large-cap space, said JM Financial.  Hits and misses: Sectors that have fared well and badly in Q2 
Sector Miss (%) Sector Beat (%)
MFI 100 Steel & mining 75
Oil refining & marketing 100 PSU banks 75
Consumer durables 75 Internet 73
Small finance banks 67 Pharma 70
Auto OEM 67 AMCs 67
  Source: JM Financial 
 
Topics :mfiQ2 resultsIndia IncMarket news

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

