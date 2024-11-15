MFIs, OMCs top Q2 miss list; commodities, PSU banks surprise on the upside

India Inc put on a disappointing show during the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), with earnings posted by most companies falling short of Street expectations.

However, not all sectors have fared badly. In a report, JM Financial tried to separate the wheat from the chaff by analysing sector-wise performance.

The study showed almost all microfinance institutions (MFIs) and companies in the oil refining & marketing space have missed estimates. On the other hand, companies in the commodities space and state-owned banks have largely surpassed estimates. Overall, 45 per cent of the companies analysed by the brokerage have failed to meet expectations.

“We have analysed the results of 227 companies (out of the 275 company JM Financial coverage universe) and conclude that 45 per cent of companies have missed estimates. There is a slowdown in urban demand across FMCG, retail, auto and mall operators. Besides this, chemicals, consumer durables and building materials have seen a moderation in demand. MFIs, select private sector banks and NBFCs are witnessing stress in their unsecured book,” it observed in a note.