Core infra sectors growth slows down to 4% in January: Govt data

Crude oil and natural gas output recorded negative growth in January

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 5:37 PM IST
India's eight key infrastructure sectors' output slowed down to 4 per cent in January, according to official data released on Friday.

It was 5.1 per cent in January 2025 and 4.7 per cent in December 2025.

Crude oil and natural gas output recorded negative growth in January.

During the April-January period of this fiscal, the output of these sectors grew by 2.8 per cent against 4.5 per cent recorded during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

