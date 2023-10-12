CPI-based inflation eases to 5.02% in Sep; Aug IIP growth zooms to 10.3%

The inflation has come back to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s comfort level of below 6 per cent after a gap of two months.
The inflation rate for September for cereals and products was 10.95 per cent, meat and fish 4.11 per cent, milk and products 6.89 per cent, fruits 7.3 per cent, vegetables 3.39 per cent.
The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased by 9.3 per cent in August 2023. Mining production rose 12.3 per cent during the month under review. Power output grew 15.3 per cent in August 2023.
The indices stand at 145.4 for primary goods, 107.0 for capital goods, 156.1 for intermediate goods and 175.5 for infrastructure/ construction goods for the month of August 2023. Further, the indices for consumer durables and consumer non-durables stand at 122.8 and 147.0 respectively for the month of August 2023.