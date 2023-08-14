Home / Economy / News / CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

CPI inflation: This is the highest retail inflation since April 2022 when it was recorded at 7.79 per cent

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 6:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rose sharply to 7.44 per cent in July, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics  and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday. This is considerably higher than 4.87 per cent in June.

In July last year, the CPI inflation was at 6.71 per cent. 

The rise in inflation is primarily due to food inflation, which came in at 11.51 per cent. In June, the food inflation was 4.55 per cent and in July 2022, it was 6.69 per cent. 

The rural inflation in July stood at 7.63 per cent. The urban inflation for the same month stands at 7.2 per cent. 

Food inflation for rural India was 11.04 per cent and urban was at 12.32 per cent, the official data showed.

This is the highest retail inflation since April 2022 when it was recorded at 7.79 per cent.

Also Read

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

MoSPI kicks off work for CPI base revision after over a decade: Report

CPI-based inflation rose to 4.81%, food inflation to 4.49% in June

India's March retail inflation eases to 5.66%, lowest since December 2021

More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Rupee slips to 10-month low on dollar strength, RBI likely capped losses

Third of MPLADS amount undisbursed in 4 years of this Lok Sabha

Global currency markets stabalises after yen hits lowest level since Nov

Oil stabilises as China economic worries counter OPEC+ supply cuts

Topics :InflationCPI Inflationretail inflationInflation dataBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Yamuna water level likely to rise in Delhi but grave situation unlikely

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story