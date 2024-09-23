Credit card delinquencies increase as retail credit growth moderates

Balance-level delinquencies in the credit card segment have seen a 17 basis points (bps) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in the quarter ending June 2024 (Q1 FY25), while delinquencies in all other credit segments, including personal loans, saw a decline even as retail credit growth moderated, consequent to banks tightening the supply of credit to the unsecured segments, a report by TransUnion CIBIL said on Monday.

Data shows that balance-level delinquencies in the credit card segment stood at 1.8 per cent—the highest among all other credit segments. Balance-level delinquencies are measured in terms of 90 days or more past due. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Delinquencies in the credit card segment have been increasing over the past few quarters. In March 2024, credit card delinquencies stood at 1.7 per cent, up 14 bps Y-o-Y; in September, it stood at 1.68 per cent. Similarly, in June 2023, delinquencies in this segment stood at 1.68 per cent, up 17 bps.

The other credit segments included in the report are mortgage loans, loans against property (LAP), auto loans, two-wheeler loans, personal loans, credit cards, and consumer durable loans. While delinquencies in the home loan segment stood at 0.9 per cent in June 2024, LAP, auto loans, personal loans, and consumer durable loans reported delinquencies of 1.6 per cent, 0.6 per cent, 1.2 per cent, and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

“The credit market indicator (CMI) for consumer performance improved by six points from 96 in June 2023 to 102 in June 2024, reflecting the continued improvement in overall balance-level serious delinquencies across most product categories,” the report said, adding that in contrast to all other credit products, credit cards showed a marginal increase in delinquencies, continuing the trend over the last four quarters.

The CMI for June 2024 was 101, the same as in June 2023. The indicator has remained consistently above 100 since June 2022, highlighting healthy retail lending trends in India, TransUnion CIBIL said.

According to Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, CARE Ratings, credit card delinquencies have historically been higher (excluding education loans) compared to other segments within the personal loan category. However, this segment is relatively small, comprising only about 5 per cent of the overall personal loan portfolio in the banking sector.

“The rise in delinquencies could indicate new-to-credit customers who are having difficulty paying their dues on time or are not generally in tune with credit card payment behaviour, also known as financial literacy. This is also in line with the increase in cards in force, which have risen significantly,” he said.

Meanwhile, the report also highlighted a decline in the rate of originations (new accounts opened) across the most popular credit products. According to data, home loan originations dropped by 9 per cent in volume, while credit card originations declined by 30 per cent Y-o-Y. Two-wheeler loans were the only credit product to show double-digit growth in volume and value.

Additionally, the share of new-to-credit (NTC) consumers in originations dropped from 16 per cent in June 2023 to 12 per cent in June 2024—the lowest share recorded by TransUnion CIBIL for this segment.

“Timely regulatory guidance and the relatively high credit-deposit ratio have led to a moderation in retail credit growth. Lenders can now look at identifying pockets of deserving consumers across risk segments to provide access to credit for them while driving the next phase of sustainable retail credit growth,” said Rajesh Kumar, MD & CEO, TransUnion CIBIL.



Flagging high growth in certain components of consumer credit, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in November 2023 increased the risk weights for bank lending to consumer credit, including personal loans but excluding housing loans, education loans, vehicle loans, and gold loans, by 25 percentage points to 125 per cent. This regulatory move led to a majority of banks calibrating growth in their unsecured portfolios.