Datanomics: India's informal sector wages below minimum benchmarks

The analysis of the latest Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) shows that earnings in India’s unincorporated non-agricultural sector remained modest across manufacturing, trade and services. Average daily earnings in these sectors were below even the minimum-wage benchmark for unskilled non-agricultural work in smaller towns and non-metro areas. The gap widens when compared with wage categories for semi-skilled and skilled workers. The data also points to the continued dominance of own-account enterprises.