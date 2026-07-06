Datanomics: PM Modi's three-nation trip to boost economic engagement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-nation tour to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand on Monday to promote India’s bilateral economic relations with these countries. The visit is important because these countries hold a small fraction of India’s trade and foreign direct investment inflows despite existing trade agreements with Indonesia (via ASEAN) and Australia. India’s trade with these countries declined year-on-year in FY26. This decline occurred because both exports and imports decreased in absolute terms, and they also shrank as a percentage share of India’s total exports and imports, respectively. This also led to a decline in India’s trade deficit with Indonesia and Australia. India had enjoyed a trade surplus with New Zealand since FY21 but faced a deficit of nearly $23 million in FY26. The combined share of the three countries in India’s total FDI equity inflows stood at just 0.39 per cent in FY26.