Statistics ministry expert panel seeks uniform energy data standards

The report attributed the need for standardisation to India's decentralised system of data compilation, under which individual ministries collect data on specific energy commodities while Mospi compiles national statistics. It said differing methodologies across ministries had resulted in inconsistencies and conflicting estimates.
Beyond harmonisation, the committee proposed interim methodologies to improve estimates of coal, diesel and industrial electricity consumption, drawing in several cases on the Annual Survey of Industries.
It also recommended systematic estimation of electricity consumed by electric vehicles (EVs) and off-grid renewable energy, saying such data would be critical as India advances its EV30@30 target. The committee suggested using an interim methodology for off-grid renewable energy until a more refined system is developed.