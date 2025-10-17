Delhi govt's GST refund gift to traders ahead of Diwali; ₹738 cr disbursed

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that her government has so far disbursed Rs 738 crore in goods and services tax (GST) refund to the city traders ahead of Diwali.
The government earlier announced a GST refund of Rs 1,600 crore to city traders, pending since 2019.
The process remains ongoing, with modern technology enabling faster and more efficient refund processing, Gupta said.
Highlighting the government's efforts to ensure timely GST refunds, she said that the Trade and Taxes department has successfully cleared pending refund cases amounting to Rs 1,002 crore, of which Rs 738 crore has already been paid to business establishments and traders.
So far, 8,259 refund applications have been processed, a record number, including 7,409 claims below Rs 10 lakh. The prompt disposal of these smaller claims has provided much-needed relief to small traders and business owners across Delhi, she said.
The refund system has been fast-tracked with the Trade and Taxes department coming up with an advanced IT module in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad. The module leverages data analytics, automation, and swift verification systems, ensuring prompt settlement of refund applications, she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
