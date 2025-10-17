Home / Economy / News / World Bank-funded Haldia multimodal terminal gets private operator

World Bank-funded Haldia multimodal terminal gets private operator

Built by IWAI with financial and technical assistance from the World Bank, the Haldia MMT in West Bengal has a capacity of 3.08 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA)

Haldia Multi-Modal Terminal
JMVP aims to enhance the capacity of the 1,390-km stretch of National Waterway-1 (Ganga–Bhagirathi–Hooghly river system), which passes through the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 8:11 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, on Thursday handed over the Haldia Multi-Modal Terminal (MMT) — a World Bank-funded project — to IRC Natural Resources. This comes on the back of the government’s efforts to push public-private partnership (PPP) in the inland waterways sector.
 
Built by IWAI with financial and technical assistance from the World Bank, the Haldia MMT in West Bengal has a capacity of 3.08 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA). It was being operated without a private player after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2023.
 
“To ensure efficient and sustained operation of the terminal, IWAI adopted a public-private partnership (PPP) model on an equip, operate and transfer (EOT) basis. The concessionaire was selected through an open bidding process for operation and maintenance (O&M) of the terminal over a 10-year period, extendable by another five years,” the shipping ministry said.
 
IRC Natural Resources emerged as the highest bidder by quoting a royalty of Rs 105.03 per metric tonne of cargo handled, payable to IWAI. 
 
Strategically located and connected to National Highway 41, the terminal is also expected to receive rail connectivity, further enhancing its multimodal integration. It is among the five terminals built under the Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP), with other MMTs in Varanasi and Sahibganj. Private carriers have also planned commitments on National Waterway-1, with Germany’s Rhenus Logistics planning an investment for 100 barges on the route.
 
“The operationalisation of Haldia MMT is expected to significantly boost cargo movement through inland waterways, providing a cost-effective, environmentally friendly and faster alternative for transporting goods, particularly to the northeastern states and Bangladesh,” the ministry said.
 
JMVP aims to enhance the capacity of the 1,390-km stretch of National Waterway-1 (Ganga–Bhagirathi–Hooghly river system), which passes through the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Credit growth inches up to 11.4% in October 3 fortnight: RBI data

Five states plan to borrow ₹17K cr via state development loans next week

India's foreign exchange reserves decrease by $2.1 bn to $697.7 bn

India eyes Chile, Peru pacts to secure rare earth mineral supply: Goyal

Egypt invites Indian companies to invest in Suez Canal Economic Zone

Topics :World Bank Indian EconomyPorts in India

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story