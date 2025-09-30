DGFT extends RoDTEP scheme till March 2026 amid steep US tariffs
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has extended the RoDTEP scheme till March 2026, ensuring policy continuity for exporters navigating US tariff hikes and global headwindsShreya Nandi New Delhi
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Tuesday extended the export-boosting scheme Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) by six months till 31 March 2026, amid a 50 per cent tariff imposed by the United States (US) on several Indian imports.
“…The central government hereby notifies the extension of the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme beyond 30.09.2025. Accordingly, the RoDTEP scheme shall remain in force and be applicable to exports made from Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) units, Advance Authorisation (AA) holders, Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units, and Export Oriented Units (EOUs) up to 31.03.2026,” the DGFT notification said.
The RoDTEP scheme came into effect in 2021 and refunds the embedded non-creditable central, state, and local levies paid on inputs to exporters to boost India’s exports. It is based on the principle that taxes should not be exported. The scheme ensures zero-rating of exports, making them competitive.
As much as Rs 18,232 crore has been allocated towards the scheme for the current financial year, according to the Union Budget. The allocation was Rs 16,000 crore in the previous financial year.
During the first five months of the financial year (April–August), merchandise exports grew 2.5 per cent to $184 billion. However, exports to the US rose 18 per cent, crossing $40 billion during the period, mainly due to frontloading. Going ahead, exports are expected to contract following the US’s imposition of a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff from 7 August and another 25 per cent from 27 August on India’s purchases of Russian exports.
“The timely extension of RoDTEP has removed the uncertainty that was weighing on the exporting community. This step comes at a critical juncture when exporters are navigating global headwinds, and it provides the much-needed policy continuity to plan exports with greater confidence,” Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S C Ralhan said.
Ralhan added that the scheme has been instrumental in making Indian exports competitive by neutralising the incidence of non-creditable taxes and duties, and its continuation will help exporters sustain momentum in the current challenging global trade environment.
He emphasised that such measures not only strengthen India’s position in global markets but also encourage exporters to explore new destinations and diversify product baskets.
