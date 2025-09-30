DGFT extends RoDTEP scheme till March 2026 amid steep US tariffs

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Tuesday extended the export-boosting scheme Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) by six months till 31 March 2026, amid a 50 per cent tariff imposed by the United States (US) on several Indian imports.

“…The central government hereby notifies the extension of the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme beyond 30.09.2025. Accordingly, the RoDTEP scheme shall remain in force and be applicable to exports made from Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) units, Advance Authorisation (AA) holders, Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units, and Export Oriented Units (EOUs) up to 31.03.2026,” the DGFT notification said.

The RoDTEP scheme came into effect in 2021 and refunds the embedded non-creditable central, state, and local levies paid on inputs to exporters to boost India’s exports. It is based on the principle that taxes should not be exported. The scheme ensures zero-rating of exports, making them competitive. As much as Rs 18,232 crore has been allocated towards the scheme for the current financial year, according to the Union Budget. The allocation was Rs 16,000 crore in the previous financial year. During the first five months of the financial year (April–August), merchandise exports grew 2.5 per cent to $184 billion. However, exports to the US rose 18 per cent, crossing $40 billion during the period, mainly due to frontloading. Going ahead, exports are expected to contract following the US’s imposition of a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff from 7 August and another 25 per cent from 27 August on India’s purchases of Russian exports.