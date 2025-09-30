Home / Economy / News / DGFT extends RoDTEP scheme till March 2026 amid steep US tariffs

DGFT extends RoDTEP scheme till March 2026 amid steep US tariffs

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has extended the RoDTEP scheme till March 2026, ensuring policy continuity for exporters navigating US tariff hikes and global headwinds

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 4:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Tuesday extended the export-boosting scheme Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) by six months till 31 March 2026, amid a 50 per cent tariff imposed by the United States (US) on several Indian imports.
 
“…The central government hereby notifies the extension of the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme beyond 30.09.2025. Accordingly, the RoDTEP scheme shall remain in force and be applicable to exports made from Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) units, Advance Authorisation (AA) holders, Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units, and Export Oriented Units (EOUs) up to 31.03.2026,” the DGFT notification said.
 
The RoDTEP scheme came into effect in 2021 and refunds the embedded non-creditable central, state, and local levies paid on inputs to exporters to boost India’s exports. It is based on the principle that taxes should not be exported. The scheme ensures zero-rating of exports, making them competitive.
 
As much as Rs 18,232 crore has been allocated towards the scheme for the current financial year, according to the Union Budget. The allocation was Rs 16,000 crore in the previous financial year.
 
During the first five months of the financial year (April–August), merchandise exports grew 2.5 per cent to $184 billion. However, exports to the US rose 18 per cent, crossing $40 billion during the period, mainly due to frontloading. Going ahead, exports are expected to contract following the US’s imposition of a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff from 7 August and another 25 per cent from 27 August on India’s purchases of Russian exports.
 
“The timely extension of RoDTEP has removed the uncertainty that was weighing on the exporting community. This step comes at a critical juncture when exporters are navigating global headwinds, and it provides the much-needed policy continuity to plan exports with greater confidence,” Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S C Ralhan said.
 
Ralhan added that the scheme has been instrumental in making Indian exports competitive by neutralising the incidence of non-creditable taxes and duties, and its continuation will help exporters sustain momentum in the current challenging global trade environment.
 
He emphasised that such measures not only strengthen India’s position in global markets but also encourage exporters to explore new destinations and diversify product baskets.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GDP gap between high- and low-income states worrisome: Suman Bery

ADB cuts India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5% on steep US tariffs

India must grow twice as fast to avoid jobs trap, warns Morgan Stanley

India-EFTA trade pact to take effect on Oct 1 with $100 bn investment plan

October MPC meeting: When and where to watch the rate decision live

Topics :Trade exportsIndia exportsUS tariffs

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story