GDP gap between high- and low-income states worrisome: Suman Bery

High-income states, which account for 26 per cent of India's population, contribute 44 per cent of GDP, while low-income states, with 38 per cent of the population, generate only 19 per cent of GDP, a divergence that is worrisome, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery said.

Delivering a lecture on India's Macro Challenge: Generating and Financing a Big Investment Push' at the 6th Economics Conclave at the School of Economics, University of Hyderabad here, on Monday, he said, "The development strategy that's appropriate for Tamil Nadu and for Bihar or Uttar Pradesh will necessarily be very different." "And so it is the case that there has been divergence, and that's something we need to worry about. As you see, high-income states account for 26 per cent of the population but 44 per cent of GDP, while low-income states have 38 per cent of the population but only 19 per cent of GDP," he said.