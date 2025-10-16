Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / 'Consumer interest priority': Govt on Trump's claim on Russian oil purchase

'Consumer interest priority': Govt on Trump's claim on Russian oil purchase

His comments came after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him that India will stop buying oil from Russia

Modi Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, on Thursday said that the government's top priority is to safeguard consumer interests. In a written response to media queries on russian oil purchase, Jaiswal said, "India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective."
 
His comments came after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him that India will stop buying oil from Russia, a move he described as “a big step” in Washington’s efforts to isolate Moscow over the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported. 
   
Noting that stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of the government's energy policy, Jaiswal said that it includes broad-basing India's energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions.
 
He further said, "Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing."

More From This Section

Foxconn invested $230 million in a housing project for its Sriperumbudur factory workers in Tamil Nadu | File Photo: Reuters

India's housing market gets 'premium', with surging value despite sales dip

aluminium

Vedanta-Balco smelter hits new milestone in aluminium production

Epsilon Advanced Materials

Epsilon to set up 30K tonne per annum graphite anode plant in 1st phasepremium

Nuclear

Nuke suppliers' liability: Government panel calls for clear limitspremium

ixigo

Prosus raises Ixigo stake to 15.16% as Peak XV, Elevation trim holdings

Topics : Donald Trump Narendra Modi MEA India-Russia ties Oil imports Oil policy oil trade BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon