'Consumer interest priority': Govt on Trump's claim on Russian oil purchase

Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, on Thursday said that the government's top priority is to safeguard consumer interests. In a written response to media queries on russian oil purchase, Jaiswal said, "India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective."
His comments came after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him that India will stop buying oil from Russia, a move he described as “a big step” in Washington’s efforts to isolate Moscow over the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.
Noting that stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of the government's energy policy, Jaiswal said that it includes broad-basing India's energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions.
He further said, "Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing."