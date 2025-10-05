Home / Economy / News / RBI's ECL norms to impact banks with higher unsecured loans more

RBI's ECL norms to impact banks with higher unsecured loans more

Expected credit loss framework to replace incurred loss model from April 2027; analysts say lenders with higher unsecured retail and microfinance exposure will see bigger provisioning impact

The extent of impact under the ECL regime will vary among banks based on their product mix, portfolio quality and existing provisioning levels. | Image: Bloomberg
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Commercial banks with a higher proportion of unsecured loans — such as personal loans, credit cards and microfinance exposure — are likely to see a greater impact from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) expected credit loss (ECL) norms, according to analysts.
 
During the monetary policy review meeting, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced that the transition to the expected credit loss framework from the current incurred loss model will begin on April 1, 2027. The RBI is yet to announce draft ECL norms, although a discussion paper was released in early 2023.
 
According to analysts at Nuvama, the new framework will impact microfinance-focused banks such as AU Small Finance Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank and IndusInd Bank. “It will also affect state-owned banks on existing loans. Three years ago, SBI had disclosed a shortfall of Rs 25,000 crore for existing loans, which in our view would have reduced to below Rs 20,000 crore,” they noted.
 
The RBI has stated that institutions will be provided a glide path until FY31 to smoothen the one-time provisioning impact on their existing books. Under the ECL norms, banks will be required to classify financial assets — primarily loans, including irrevocable loan commitments and investments classified as held-to-maturity or available-for-sale — into three categories: Stage 1, Stage 2 and Stage 3. Classification will depend on the assessed credit losses at the time of initial recognition as well as on each subsequent reporting date, with appropriate provisions to be made.
 
“Large banks have seen an improvement in asset quality trends in recent years and also have higher provision buffers to navigate this transition. Mid-sized banks — particularly those with a higher share of personal loans, credit cards and microfinance exposure, and which have seen asset quality deterioration in recent times, such as IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank and IDFC First Bank — are likely to be adversely affected, as they may have to set aside higher provisioning, impacting profitability,” analysts at JM Financial said.
 
The extent of impact under the ECL regime will vary among banks based on their product mix, portfolio quality and existing provisioning levels.
 
“From a product perspective, incremental provisioning under ECL is expected to be higher for microfinance and unsecured retail loans such as personal loans, credit cards, and certain digital or co-lending products,” said Jatin Kalra, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat.
 
For corporate lending, the impact will vary depending on exposure to stressed sectors and underwriting standards. The ECL framework will also cover committed exposures, such as non-funded facilities, that carry credit risk.
 
“The impact is expected to be moderate for small and medium enterprise (SME) business loans, loans against property and vehicle finance, and lower for housing and gold loans. Interestingly, the RBI has proposed regulatory backstops and floors to limit model divergence and ensure consistency across banks,” Kalra added.
 
Although large private-sector banks are expected to face minimal impact during the one-time transition, analysts believe some public-sector and mid-sized banks with lower contingency buffers may see a negative effect. However, they expect the phased implementation of the ECL framework to limit disruptions and allow for a smoother transition.
 

Topics :RBI MPC MeetingRBI PolicyUnsecured bank loans

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

