US is top trading partner of India in FY25; trade deficit with China widens

The United States continued to be India’s largest trading partner for the fourth year in a row in the financial year 2024-25, with total bilateral trade reaching $131.84 billion, according to official data released by the Ministry of Commerce.
This highlights the growing strength of India-US economic ties, especially in sectors like pharmaceuticals, technology, energy, and diamonds.
India-US trade: Growth on both sides
India’s exports to the US grew by 11.6 per cent in 2024-25, rising to $86.51 billion, compared to $77.52 billion in 2023-24.
Meanwhile, imports from the US also increased by 7.44 per cent to $45.33 billion, up from $42.2 billion in the previous year.
This growth resulted in a trade surplus of $41.18 billion for India, meaning India exported much more to the US than it imported. This surplus was $35.32 billion in 2023-24.
Key Indian exports to the US in 2024-25
Drug formulations and biologicals – $8.1 billion
Telecom instruments – $6.5 billion
Precious and semi-precious stones – $5.3 billion
Petroleum products – $4.1 billion
Gold and other precious metal jewellery – $3.2 billion
Readymade garments (mainly cotton) – $2.8 billion
Products of iron and steel – $2.7 billion
Major US imports into India
Crude oil – $4.5 billion
Petroleum products – $3.6 billion
Coal and coke – $3.4 billion
Cut and polished diamonds – $2.6 billion
Electric machinery – $1.4 billion
Aircraft, spacecraft and their parts – $1.3 billion
Gold – $1.3 billion
Trade deficit with China widens
Even as the US leads, China remains India’s second-largest trading partner, with total bilateral trade reaching $127.7 billion in 2024-25, up from $118.4 billion in the previous year.
However, India’s trade with China remained heavily imbalanced. India’s exports to China fell by 14.5 per cent, down to $ 14.25 billion from $16.66 billion in 2023-24.
At the same time, imports from China increased by 11.52 per cent, reaching $113.45 billion in 2024-25, up from $101.73 billion. This led to the trade deficit with China widened by about 17 per cent, from $85.07 billion in 2023-24 to $99.2 billion in the last fiscal.
UAE third among India’s leading trade allies
In 2024-25, the UAE remained India’s third-largest trading partner, with total trade amounting to $100.5 billion.
India’s trade dynamics are shifting steadily, with stronger ties to the US and growing trade challenges with China. As India looks to strengthen its economic position globally, partnerships with countries like the US and UAE are proving increasingly important, while the trade imbalance with China remains a concern for policymakers.
