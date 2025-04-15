Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India's trade deficit widens to $21.54 bn, exports see 0.7% growth in March

India's trade deficit widens to $21.54 bn, exports see 0.7% growth in March

Imports witnessed 11 per cent growth year-on-year at $63.51 billion

The trade deficit widened to $21.54 billion in March, as compared to $15.31 billion a year earlier. | Representational

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

India exported goods worth $41.97 billion during March, up 0.67 per cent as compared to the same period a year ago, despite geopolitical uncertainties and the ongoing global trade war.
 
Imports witnessed 11 per cent growth year-on-year at $63.51 billion, according to data released by the Department of Commerce on Monday.
 
The trade deficit widened to $21.54 billion in March, as compared to $15.31 billion a year earlier.
 
However, merchandise exports during the financial year 2024–25 remained flat at $437.42 billion as compared to $437.07 billion during the same period a year earlier.
 
Total exports—merchandise and services—stood at $820 billion, as compared with $778 billion during FY25, Commerce Ministry data showed.
 

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said FY25 was a difficult year for trade, with geopolitical tensions, sea routes getting impacted, and countries affected by recession. “India, however, has done better than other countries,” Barthwal told reporters in a briefing.
 
The outlook for India’s merchandise exports, however, is uncertain due to the looming threat of reciprocal tariffs that the United States (US) has been planning. The US has already slapped a 25 per cent duty on steel, aluminium, and automobile imports.
 
With the US now imposing a 10 per cent import tariff on all its trade partners except China, American buyers are asking Indian sellers to absorb one-third to half of the additional tariff imposed. Exporters feel that the outlook for fresh orders remains uncertain.

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

