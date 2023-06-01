The gross value added (GVA) in the segment rose 4.6 per cent in 2022-23 year-on-year (YoY), giving an impression of reasonable growth. However, it contracted 0.6 per cent in 2022-23 over the value in 2018-19.

The economy has recovered handsomely from the pre-Covid periods, mining and quarrying is taking time to pick up even after four years.