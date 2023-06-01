Home / Economy / News / JPMorgan hikes India's FY24 GDP forecast to 5.5%; warns of global slowdown

JPMorgan hikes India's FY24 GDP forecast to 5.5%; warns of global slowdown

The change comes after India's economic growth accelerated to 6.1% in the March quarter

Reuters
JPMorgan hikes India's FY24 GDP forecast to 5.5%; warns of global slowdown

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 9:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

(Reuters) - J.P.Morgan raised its forecast for India's annual growth by 50 basis points to 5.5% for fiscal 2024, but warned that a global economic slowdown and tighter financial conditions will still drag the economy.

The change comes after India's economic growth accelerated to 6.1% in the March quarter, government data showed, boosted by government and private capital spending even as private consumption remained sluggish.

 

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Also Read

Softer impact of Credit Suisse crisis likely on Indian banks: Jefferies

Budget to be fiscally prudent without losing growth focus: DBS economist

Tata Motors in talks to raise $1 bn via stake sale in EV business: Report

India's foreign direct investment flows to see modest pick-up in FY24: Citi

India's first green bond sale to command 'greenium' on strong demand

No power can stop India from becoming a developed nation: Piyush Goyal

ISMC's semiconductor facility plan in India stalled after Tower-Intel deal

Centre allots additional 199,000 houses under PMAY-G to Jammu and Kashmir

J'Khand credit-deposit ratio at 45%, plan to increase it to 50% soon: SLBC

Delhi to be leading state for tax admin through AI intervention: Gahlot

Topics :JP MorganIndia GDPEconomic slowdown

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story