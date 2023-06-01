Commercial LPG cylinder prices dip by Rs 83.50, new rates from today

The Oil marketing companies on Thursday slashed prices of commercial LPG cylinder, however prices of domestic LPG cylinder have been left unchanged.

After the latest revision, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in New Delhi has come down by Rs 83.50 to Rs 1,773 per cylinder.

The prices for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders are revised on the first day of every month.

The new rates for commercial cylinders will be applicable from Thursday.

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder costs Rs 1,003 in New Delhi.

--IANS

ans/dpb