India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in February, rises to 56.9

India's factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in four months in February as strong domestic demand drove new orders and production, ​although export growth cooled to its slowest rate in ​nearly a year-and-a-half, a survey showed on Monday.

The overall result suggests India's economy ‌is expected to remain resilient this quarter after posting 7.8 per cent growth in October-December, helped by a 13.3 per cent rise in manufacturing. For the full fiscal year ending in March the South Asian economy is expected to grow 7.6 per cent.

HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 56.9 in February from January's 55.4, but undershot a preliminary estimate of 57.5. A PMI above 50 signals expansion.

"India's final manufacturing PMI reflected an acceleration in manufacturing activity in February. Output expanded at a faster rate for a second month, supported by stronger domestic ‌orders," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC. "However, growth in new export orders continued its slowing trend that began in mid-2025, somewhat restricting employment creation in the manufacturing sector." New export orders grew at the slowest pace in 17 months, suggesting U.S. tariff uncertainty remains despite a recent trade deal with India. The survey was taken between February 9 and February 23 after U.S. tariffs on Indian goods were slashed ​to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. Last week President Donald Trump ??announced new global tariffs following the Supreme ‌Court's move to quash some levies.