ESIC enrols 2.3 million new employees under ESI scheme in July 2025

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has added 2.3 million subscribers in July 2025, registering a growth of over 5 per cent compared to June this year, the latest payroll data released by the labour ministry showed on Friday.

As many as 31,146 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in July, ensuring social security to more workers, the statement stated.

According to the statement, the provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 2.3 million new employees have been added in July.

ESIC had added 19,37,314 members in June, the data showed.

Through the data, it is noticeable that of the total 2.3 million employees added during the month, 985K employees amounting to about 48.37 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years.