EU trade deal may stitch India's $100 billion textile export dream by 2030

The proposed trade deal with the 27-nation European Union (EU) is expected to provide zero-duty access to the $95 billion European market for Indian textile and apparel manufacturers. Currently, India’s share of the European market is just 6 per cent, or $5.5 billion. Industry experts expect this could double to $11 billion over the next five years.

The deal could also play a crucial role in helping India achieve its ambitious target of $100 billion in textile and apparel exports by 2030, from $37.7 billion in FY25. This comes at a time when Indian exporters have been hit hard by increased tariffs in the US market. Knitwear hub Tiruppur alone is estimated to have suffered losses of ₹15,000 crore in 2025 due to higher US tariffs.