Home / Economy / News / Familiarise with newer global areas: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to CAs

Familiarise with newer global areas: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to CAs

On the use of technology and generative artificial intelligence, Sitharaman said: "The traditional image of accounting as a manual and tedious process is rapidly evolving; and for your good"

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Sitharaman encouraged the ICAI to leverage its memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with various countries and strive for greater collaborations

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday asked chartered accountants (CAs) to familiarise themselves with global developments, such as carbon accounting, to better advise clients.

She also asked the CAs to use digitisation as an opportunity to build public trust in companies.

“India and its new economy is being driven by startups and industry, which is transitioning to new ways of doing things…It requires hand-holding your clients. This will happen only if you are on top of technology yourself,” Sitharaman said at the national CA conference in Bhubaneshwar.

The finance minister said the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) might want to set up newer standards, best practices, and template for others to follow for each of the newer global areas. These include carbon accounting, corporate social responsibility accounting, and auditing along with due diligence related to environment, social, and governance (ESG) norms.

“Now due diligence is required by your clients for even negotiating for the transfer of technology for funds and negotiating with partnerships…The new course (by ICAI), which has been planned to be implemented from July 1 next year, is of critical relevance,” Sitharaman said.

Praising the transparency brought by digitisation, Sitharaman said it had helped in building trust not just between the company and its bookkeeper but also among the public.

On the use of technology and generative artificial intelligence, Sitharaman said: “The traditional image of accounting as a manual and tedious process is rapidly evolving; and for your good.”

She said the ICAI had also played an important role in the smooth roll-out of the goods and service tax and made a difference in widening the tax base. 

The FM said ICAI’s new course was very much in line with the national education policy (NEP). “The focus is more on how to learn rather than what to learn. The NEP gives the creative instinct to learning.  It is not about what to think but how to think… How will it matter more when you have to advise your clients,” she added.

Sitharaman also advised the ICAI to leverage its memoranda of understanding with various countries and strive for greater collaborations.

Also Read

AI can aid CAs, can't replace human mind: ICAI's Aniket Sunil Talati

Centre asks industry to be ready for EU carbon tax, vows smooth transition

ICAI working on new guidelines for disciplinary mechanism for CAs

Our economy is fastest growing: FM Sitharaman during the no-trust debate

ICAI refers edtech firm Byju's matter to its disciplinary committee

RBI bought net $4.50 billion in spot foreign exchange market in June

PM-eBus Sewa to act as catalyst for EV promotion across urban centres: SMEV

CBDT issues draft form for biz to report inventory valuation by accountants

RBI launches 'UDGAM', centralised web portal for unclaimed deposits

Govt likely to slash duty on UK cars, scotch whisky under trade pact

Topics :Nirmala Sitharamanchartered accountants

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girls

Airtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'

OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plans

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story