FDI rises 18% to $35.18 billion in April-Sept; inflows more than double

Investments from overseas during the April-September period of the previous fiscal stood at USD 29.79 billion

FDI
Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 8:08 PM IST
Foreign direct investments (FDI) in India rose 18 per cent to USD 35.18 billion during April-September of this fiscal year, while the inflow from the US more than doubled to USD 6.62 billion during the period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

Investments from overseas during the April-September period of the previous fiscal stood at USD 29.79 billion.

During the preceding June-September quarter of 2025-26, the inflows increased by over 21 per cent per cent year-on-year to USD 16.54 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :FDI equity inflowsIndia FDI inflowsforeign direct investments

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

