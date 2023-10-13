Home / Economy / News / Female labour force participation rate reaches 37% in 2023: Research

Female labour force participation rate reaches 37% in 2023: Research

This growth reflects a positive shift in the country's labour force dynamics, with more women participating actively in the workforce

ANI General News

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A recent report has revealed a significant leap in the Female Labour Force Participation Rate (FLFPR) in India.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey Report 2022-23, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on October 9, demonstrates a remarkable increase of 4.2 percentage points, pushing the FLFPR to 37.0 per cent in 2023, read the Ministry of Women and Child Development press release.

This growth reflects a positive shift in the country's labour force dynamics, with more women participating actively in the workforce.

This substantial increase in the FLFPR signifies a considerable stride towards women's empowerment and their active involvement in India's socio-economic and political development, read the press release.

The Government of India has taken decisive actions to promote women's engagement in the workforce, focusing on their long-term well-being.

This comprehensive approach encompasses various stages of women's lives, including substantial initiatives targeting girls' education, skill development, entrepreneurship facilitation, and ensuring safety in the workplace, read the press release.

Government policies and legislation in these domains have played a pivotal role in advancing the agenda of 'women-led development.'

By promoting opportunities for women in education, skills, and entrepreneurship, and by ensuring a safe and supportive working environment, the government has laid the foundation for a more inclusive and gender-equal workforce, read the release.

The increase in FLFPR not only reflects women's growing participation in the labour force but also points towards a broader societal transformation, where women are increasingly contributing to the nation's progress and their own empowerment.

This achievement underscores the government's commitment to gender equality and women's rights, making strides toward building a more equitable and prosperous society.

Also Read

World Day Against Child Labour 2023: Tracing its History, Importance, Theme

Standing Committee on Economic Statistics renamed: MoS tells Parliament

Over 2,000 people to be arrested in Assam over child marriages: CM Himanta

Decoded: What is the government borrowing programme and calendar?

Statistics play important role in informed policy-making: Inderjit Singh

India will not impose restrictions on laptop imports: Trade secy Barthwal

India's exports decline 2.6% to $34.47 bn in September: Govt data

Risk of Indian banks' unsecured retail loans turning sour is rising: UBS

India still far from replacing China as global growth engine, says HSBC

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Topics :Labour lawsEmploymentIndia economy

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story