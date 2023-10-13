Home / Economy / News / India still far from replacing China as global growth engine, says HSBC

India still far from replacing China as global growth engine, says HSBC

HSBC expects the gap between the two economies to continue to widen in the foreseeable future, expanding to $17.5 trillion by 2028, based on IMF forecasts

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon



India’s impressive recent economic gains are unlikely to displace China as the world economy’s main growth engine anytime soon, according to HSBC Holdings Plc. 

“The numbers don’t exactly add up,” economists Frederic Neumann and Justin Feng wrote in a report Friday. India, at the moment, “runs on too few cylinders,” while China is “simply too large to have its importance for the world economy readily eclipsed,” they said.

HSBC expects the gap between the two economies to continue to widen in the foreseeable future, expanding to $17.5 trillion by 2028, based on IMF forecasts. That is equal to the current size of the European Union’s economy. The gap between the two stood at $15 trillion last year.

The bank’s take is in stark contrast to the bullish outlook by others, such as Barclays Plc., that earlier this week said a steady 8% expansion for India will enable it to topple China as a global growth driver in the next five years. 
The HSBC report also hghlights the difference in consumption and investment trends between the two Asian giants. 

Even assuming zero growth in China, and a tripling of investment spending growth in India from its recent average, it would take another 18 years before India’s investment spending catches up to China’s, the economists wrote. Currently, China accounts for around 30% of world investment, while India’s share is less than 5%. Its share in global consumption also stands below 4%, compared to Beijing’s 14%.

Despite this, the economists do expect India will make a hefty contribution to world demand for commodities, consumption and capital goods, making the HSBC economists “bullish on India.”

The South Asian country will likely become a “far bigger player in global trade, possibly attaining a similar, key role in services exports as China occupies in goods supply chains today,” they said. 

The International Monetary Fund forecasts India’s economy to grow at 6.3% each in 2023 and 2024, while China’s economy should grow at 5% and 4.2%, in that same period.     

Also Read

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Weather likely to play spoilsport on Day 1

IMF raises Asia's growth forecast to 4.6%; India, China to be key drivers

Weather forecast today (Sept 4): Alert for rainfall across multiple states

World Bank slashes 2023 growth forecast for East Asia and Pacific to 5%

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Festivals bring $13 bn sale for e-tailers, MSMEs clock more Diwali orders

Crude oil tracks global equities higher, IEA demand downgrade weighs

US sanctions 2 shipping companies for violating Russian oil price cap

Topics :Indian EconomyChinaHSBCChina economy

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story