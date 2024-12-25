New formal sector hiring drop 20.8% in Oct, EPF additions hit 7-month low

The number of monthly fresh formal hirings saw a sharp decline in October, signalling a downturn in the formal labour market during the month. In October, the number of new monthly subscribers under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) decreased by 20.8 per cent month-on-month to 750,000—a seven-month low—from 947,000 in September, according to the latest monthly payroll data released by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday.

The EPFO data is considered crucial as it reflects the state of the formal labour market, with only the formal workforce enjoying social security benefits and protection under labour laws.

Of the total 750,000 new EPF subscribers in October, the share of young people in the 18–25 age group also declined to 58.5 per cent (438,700) from 59.94 per cent (567,700) in September. This is significant because subscribers in this age group are usually first-timers in the labour market, thus reflecting its robustness.

Meanwhile, the share of women among the new subscribers rose to 27.9 per cent (209,000) from 26.1 per cent (247,000) in the preceding month.

“The increase in female member additions is indicative of a broader shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce,” said the labour ministry in a statement.

Meanwhile, the net payroll additions—calculated by taking into account the number of new subscribers, the number of subscribers that exited, and the return of old subscribers to the social security organisation—stood at 1.34 million in October, down by nearly 5 per cent from 1.41 million in September.

The net monthly payroll numbers are, however, provisional in nature and are often revised sharply in the following month. That is why the new EPF subscriber figure is considered more reliable than net additions.

Also Read

“The payroll data highlights that approximately 1.3 million members exited and subsequently rejoined EPFO. These members switched their jobs and rejoined establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO, opting to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement, thus safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection,” the labour ministry added.

According to the private agency Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), which conducts its own Consumer Pyramids Household Survey (CPHS), labour markets fared poorly in October as the unemployment rate shot up sharply to 8.7 per cent from 7.8 per cent in September.