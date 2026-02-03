FTP Para 4.14 vs Para 2 of 22/2023-Customs, mismatch trips importer

We have obtained an advance authorisation for intermediate supplies under Para 4.05 (c) (ii) of the FTP. At the time of imports, Customs say that one of our inputs attracts anti-dumping duty that is not eligible for exemption. We are taken by surprise because para 4.14 of the FTP denies exemption from anti-dumping duty only for imports for supplies covered under paragraph 7.02 (c) & (f) of the FTP. Our supply is covered under Para 7.02(a) of the FTP. Please clarify the correct position.

I guess your advance authorization allows imports under notification no. 22/2023-Cus dated 1st April 2023. Para 2 of that notification says that the exemption from safeguard duty, transitional product specific safeguard duty, countervailing duty and antidumping duty shall not be available in respect of material required for final goods which are covered under sub-clauses (a), (c), (d) and (i) of clause (III) of the Explanation to this notification. The sub-clause (a) covers supply of goods against advance authorization or advance authorization for annual requirement or duty free import authorization scheme. Thus, the provisions under the FTP and Customs notification are not aligned and Customs cannot be faulted for asking you to pay the anti-dumping duty. You could have averted this problem by asking for endorsement of notification 21/2023-Cus dated 1st April 2023 which allows exemption of anti-dumping duty and discharge of export obligation by advance intermediate authorization holder by supplying the resultant products to exporter in terms of paragraph 4.05 (c) (iii) of FTP.