Further reforms to deliver macro stability and growth for India: Sitharaman

After assuming charge as the finance and corporate affairs minister, Sitharaman highlighted India's "commendable" growth story in recent years amidst global challenges

Nirmala Sitharaman
Image: Bloomberg
Harsh Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 7:37 PM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the reforms undertaken since 2014 will continue, which will further provide macroeconomic stability and growth for India.

After assuming charge as the finance and corporate affairs minister, Sitharaman highlighted India's “commendable” growth story in recent years amidst global challenges and noted that there is an optimistic economic outlook for the coming years.

Sitharaman acknowledged the strong leadership and development-oriented governance in the past 10 years, which have driven "transformative" changes across various sectors and created a robust and resilient economy.

The finance minister was greeted at the office in North Block by finance secretary TV Somanathan, other secretaries, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs.

After assuming charge, the finance minister was briefed on the ongoing policy issues by the secretaries of the different departments of her ministry. “She urged the departments to advance the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government's development agenda with renewed vigour and ensure responsive policymaking to achieve the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat',” the finance ministry said in a statement.

Sitharaman noted that the government is fully committed to ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for its citizens and will continue to take further steps in this regard.

The finance minister said that the government believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ and called for the continued support and cooperation of all stakeholders, including industry leaders, regulators, and citizens, to ensure a strong and vibrant economy.

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

