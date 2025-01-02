Gadkari announces roadworks worth Rs 12,000 cr to ease Delhi's traffic woes

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced roadworks with an outlay of Rs 12,000 crore for Delhi and its connected roadways, with the stated aim of decongesting traffic entering the Delhi-NCR region. He also said the proposed initiatives would reduce traffic jams as well as cut vehicular pollution in the national capital.

He also announced a Rs 1,200 crore CRIF fund dedicated to Delhi.

Gadkari said he has allocated Rs 2,500 crore for a 20 km stretch that would connect the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) via KMPE to the Delhi-Katra expressway. This would also allow vehicles coming from Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab direct access to the Delhi-Mumbai expressway.

Another Rs 2,200 crore for a 17-km stretch is meant to provide connectivity for areas near Alipur and Tronica City via UER-II to the upcoming Delhi-Dehradun expressway. This will ease access for vehicles travelling from Rajasthan and Haryana to Dehradun. This project will also provide connectivity for vehicles coming from Dehradun to Delhi's IGI Airport via the UER-II and Dwarka Expressway. The project is expected to cut travel time along this route by half, from 90 minutes to 45 minutes.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways announced construction of a 5 km tunnel that will connect Shiv Murti to Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj at an outlay of Rs 3,500 crore. The tunnel is expected to ease traffic in the Mahipalpur and Rangpuri areas, as well as provide relief to commuters between Delhi and Gurugram.

Delhi-Dehradun travel will get another shot in the arm with a proposed plan to connect the new expressway to Noida at a cost of Rs 4,400 crore for a 35-km stretch. This road will act as a bypass for east Delhi and will, via Ghaziabad, provide a direct connection to Noida for north, north-west , and south-west Delhi residents.