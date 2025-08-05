Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / West Bengal's GST revenues rise 12% in July, Tripura leads with 41% surge

West Bengal's GST revenues rise 12% in July, Tripura leads with 41% surge

Several states posted double-digit growth in GST collections in July 2025, led by Tripura at 41 per cent. However, Mizoram, Jharkhand bucked the trend, reporting declines in revenue during the month

Goods and Services Tax, GST

West Bengal's cumulative GST revenue growth rate for the financial year to July stood at 7.71 per cent.

Rajarshi Bhattacharjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal recorded a 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in July 2025, with receipts climbing to ₹5,895 crore from ₹5,257 crore in the same month last year, according to provisional figures released by the Ministry of Finance. The state’s cumulative GST revenue growth rate for the financial year to July stood at 7.71 per cent.
 
In a social media post, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the performance marks a "steady improvement in business and consumption" in West Bengal, which is a sign of good economic health. The state recorded a 5 per cent Y-o-Y rise in GST collections in June 2025, with receipts totalling ₹5,551 crore compared to ₹5,273 crore in the same month last year.
 
 

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

West Bengal records 12% growth in GST collection for July: CM Mamata

Kalyan Banerjee, Kalyan

TMC's Kalyan Banerjee quits as LS chief whip amid row with Mahua Moitra

Zee5

ZEE5 Bangla bets on affordable prices to lure viewers, says official

MK Stalin

Direct insult to language in which National Anthem was written: MK Stalin

One year on, RG Kar victim's parents still await justice in rape case

One year on, RG Kar victim's parents still await justice in rape case

Punjab and Karnataka

 
Punjab also registered a 12 per cent Y-o-Y rise in gross GST collections in July 2025, with revenues rising to ₹2,323 crore from ₹2,069 crore in July 2024. Karnataka posted a 7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in gross GST collections in July 2025, collecting ₹13,967 crore compared with ₹13,025 crore in the same month a year earlier.

Bihar and Mizoram

 
While Bihar marked a 16 per cent Y-o-Y rise in GST collection with ₹1,813 crore in July 2025 (compared to ₹1,569 crore in July 2024), Mizoram witnessed a 21 per cent Y-o-Y fall in gross GST collections in July 2025. Revenue of the north eastern state fell to ₹31 crore during the month, compared to ₹39 crore in July 2024, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Finance.  
 

Jharkhand and Tripura

 
Jharkhand also saw a 3 per cent Y-o-Y fall in gross Goods and Services Tax collections (₹3,040 crore) in July 2025, compared to the same month last year. 
 
Among all states, Tripura recorded the highest 41 per cent Y-o-Y increase in gross GST collections in July 2025, with receipts climbing to ₹101 crore from ₹72 crore in July 2024.
 

Gross GST in July 2025

 
Meanwhile, India’s gross GST collections marked a 7.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase to ₹1,95,735 crore in July 2025, up from ₹1,82,075 crore in July 2024, driven by higher collections from domestic transactions and imports. 
 
According to official data, net revenues from the GST grew by a marginal 1.7 per cent in July 2025 to ₹1,68,841 crore. 
 

More From This Section

GST

No proposal to grant GST exemption on utilisation of MPLADS funds

BAsmati

Basmati players cautious post trade deal with UK, shrimp exporters upbeatpremium

graph, gdp, profit, mutual fund, economy

Deloitte projects India's FY26 growth at 6.4-6.7%, flags global risks

trade talk, US India

India struggles to engage Trump admin as key US roles remain vacant

Centre may raise purchase price of cane ethanol by up to Rs 3 per litre

E20 petrol won't affect fuel efficiency, may boost performance, says govt

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal GST GST reveunes GST revenue collection BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon