Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / GDP growth during current fiscal estimated to be 6.3%: SBI research

GDP growth during current fiscal estimated to be 6.3%: SBI research

The report said that a healthy rural economy is reinforcing stability and sustains momentum in other sectors

GDP growth
Capital expenditure is showing improvement in the third quarter of the current financial year, the report said. Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 1:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The State Bank of India (SBI), in its research, has estimated GDP growth during the current financial year (2024-25) to be 6.3 per cent, assuming that the NSO does not make major revisions to the erstwhile first and second quarter estimates.

The report said that leveraging 36 high-frequency indicators, the estimated GDP growth for the third quarter of the current financial year should be between 6.2 per cent and 6.3 per cent.

According to the National Statistics Office (NSO), the real and nominal GDP growth rates for 2024-25 are projected at 6.4 per cent and 9.7 per cent, respectively.

The report said that a healthy rural economy is reinforcing stability and sustains momentum in other sectors.

The slowdown in the current household inflation expectations encourages higher discretionary spending and drives demand-led growth, the report said.

Capital expenditure is showing improvement in the third quarter of the current financial year, the report said.

Also Read

India fastest growing economy, inflation under control, says Vaishnaw

India can achieve 7% growth rate and should aspire for more: RBI Governor

Economic Survey 2025 suggests deregulation as a trigger for higher growth

Economic Survey 2024-25: Key highlights and challenges the CEA presents

Economic Survey likely to project 6.3-6.8% GDP growth for next fiscal year

The slowdown in the third quarter of the calendar year 2024 due to geopolitical developments and supply chain disruptions impacted not only India but other countries also.

Despite that, India continued to remain one of the fastest-growing economies, according to the SBI report.

A recent IMF global growth forecast has estimated India's growth to be at 6.5 per cent for both the current financial year, and subsequent fiscal on the back of robust domestic demand and policy interventions by the government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India's GDP growth likely rebounded to around 6.4% in Q3FY25: Poll

Urban unemployment rate unchanged at 6.4% in Q3FY25, shows PLFS data

Premium

Corporate bond yields continue to harden despite RBI's repo rate cut

Premium

Proteins vs beverages: Gnawing spending gaps in some states, shows data

Premium

Commerce department likely to seek more funds to help MSME exporters

Topics :India GDP growthGDP growthsbieconomy growth

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story