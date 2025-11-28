GDP growth in FY26 expected to be 7% or above, says CEA Nageswaran

India’s full-year GDP growth in FY2025–26 is expected to be 7 per cent or above given the strong performance of the economy in the first two quarters, Chief Economic Advisor to the government V Anantha Nageswaran said on Friday.

Addressing a press briefing on the second-quarter GDP number, the CEA said, “We are looking at an economy that has shown dynamism and cumulative positive impact of the last 10–11 years of investments in physical and digital infrastructure, the resilience on the part of exporters to the tariff shock and the policy actions taken since June 2024.”

India’s GDP growth saw a six-quarter high of 8.2 per cent in Q2 FY2026, increasing over the 7.8 per cent growth seen in the first quarter of this fiscal. The Economic Survey 2024–25 had projected a growth range of 6.3 to 6.8 per cent for FY26.

The CEA said that the risk factors predominantly come from the global side and need to be monitored. “Geopolitical risks will also continue to cast a shadow on big-ticket cross-border capital flows and domestic investment… In the current uncertain global environment, the Indian economy does stand out as a relative oasis of tranquillity, stability and growth,” he said. Nageswaran said that despite the stellar efforts of exporters to find other markets which have offset the tariff impact, there is still a negative residual impact of the higher tariffs imposed by the United States. This, he said, was reflected in the merchandise export growth rate of minus 11.8 per cent.

Saurabh Garg, secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, told reporters that the first advance estimates to be released on January 7 would be on the existing base and the data based on the new base would be released on February 27. “The Q3 GDP data for FY26 would also be based on the new base. We will be bringing out the first- and second-quarter numbers in the new series as well,” Garg said. India is set to update the base year for calculating GDP to financial year 2022–23 from 2011–12. Nageswaran said that the ongoing structural reforms including implementation of Labour Codes, GST rate rationalisation, the new personal income tax regime and deregulation initiatives would enhance efficiency and competitiveness of the economy.