Home / Economy / News / GeM's provision of penal interest on delayed payments to start from July

GeM's provision of penal interest on delayed payments to start from July

In 2020, the government decided to levy a 1 per cent penalty on government departments and agencies for delayed payments to vendors selling goods on the GeM platform

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A functionality enabling public procurement portal GeM to impose penal interest for making delayed payments to vendors by government ministries and departments will be operational in July, a senior official said on Tuesday.

In 2020, the government decided to levy a 1 per cent penalty on government departments and agencies for delayed payments to vendors selling goods on the GeM platform.

The provision would be effective from July, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Government e-Market (GeM) CEO P K Singh said that there are issues pertaining to getting timely payments from buyers, particularly state governments.

In case of the central government, the payments by enlarge happen in 10-15 days, he said, adding there are problems in case of state governments.

"We are working on that and let me tell you that by the end of July, this functionality for imposing the penal interest will be up and running...Interests will be charged from October," Singh said here at CII MSME Growth Summit.

This provision would act as a deterrent for departments not to take time in making payments.

The Government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, by the commerce ministry for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

Goyal expressed hope that procurement of goods and services from the government portal GeM would cross Rs 3 lakh crore this fiscal. It has crossed Rs 2 lakh crore in 2022-23.

GeM has over 63,000 government buyer organisations and over 62 lakh sellers and service providers offering a wide range of products and services.

Currently, government departments, ministries, public sector units, state governments and central armed police forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal.

The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles. Automobiles, computers and office furniture are some of the major product categories.

Services, including transportation, logistics, waste management, webcasting and analytics are listed on the portal. South Korea's KONEPS is the largest such platform in the world. Currently, GeM stands in the second position.

Also Read

Uber partners with GeM portal for taxies to govt offices at fixed price

Protect small investors against profiteering by short-sellers

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Guest nations at G-7 worries over China's threats to Taiwan, Russia's war

S Korea, US to hold simulated drill to prevent North Korea's use of nukes

How cheaper crude oil from Russia has changed India's fuel trade matrix

RBI changes settlement, T-Bill auction date due to Bakri-Eid holiday shift

Decision to cut import duty on US apples to harm Himachal farmers: Cong

War shadow on Bengal foundries as stocks pile up, economies slow down

Centre to release tur from national buffer till imported stocks arrive

Topics :GeMpaymentsinterest

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story