Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on certain steel imports from Vietnam

India, the world's second-biggest producer of crude steel, has imposed anti-dumping duty on some steel shipments from Vietnam, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

This comes a year after the ministry initiated a probe on some steel imports from the Southeast Asian country to analyse threats and consequential injury to India's steel sector.

The duty is on some hot-rolled flat products of alloy or non-alloy steel, the ministry said in a notification dated Wednesday.

"Domestic steel industry has suffered injury as a result of dumped imports," it said. "The injury margin is positive and significant."