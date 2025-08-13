Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NMDC Steel shares jump 19% in trade; what's boosting investor interest?

NMDC Steel shares spiked 18.8 per cent on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹42.7 per share on BSE, after the company posted its Q1 results

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

NMDC Steel shares spiked 18.8 per cent on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹42.7 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company released its June quarter (Q1FY26) results on Tuesday, post-market hours. 
 
At 11:06 AM, the NMDC Steel share price was trading 18.43 per cent higher at ₹42.54 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.3 per cent higher at 80,476.25.

NMDC Steel Q1 results

NMDC Steel reported a net profit of ₹25.56 crore for Q1FY26, compared to a net loss of ₹547.25 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
Revenue from operations rose 66.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,365 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹2,023 crore in Q1FY25.
 
 
Its total income for the quarter under review came in at ₹3,349.08 crore, as against ₹2,815.74 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 

Promoters of NMDC Steel have a 60.79 per cent stake in the company at the end of the June quarter. Mutual Funds do not have a significant stake in the company, although Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a 14 per cent stake in NMDC Steel at the end of the June quarter.
 
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) had a stake over 4 per cent in NMDC Steel.   Check List of Q1 results today

About NMDC Steel 

NMDC Steel Limited is a state-owned company under the administrative control of the Ministry of Steel, Govt of India. The company owns and operates 3.0 MTPA steel plant at Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh.
 
The steel plant has been built at a cost of approximately ₹24,000 crore and is set to establish its mark in the Hot Rolled market with its repertoire of high-grade Hot Rolled steel that is slated to meet the requirements of several key consuming sectors on the strength of its technology that includes its most modern Mill. 
 
The product mix of Nagarnar Steel Plant consists of low carbon steel, HSLA & Dual Phase Steel and API quality steel that can be rolled in to thickness range from 1mm to 16 mm. 

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

