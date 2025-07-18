Friday, July 18, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Centre tells Karnataka HC 'chilling effect' not an all-in-all solution

Centre tells Karnataka HC 'chilling effect' not an all-in-all solution

The Centre tells Karnataka HC that the 'chilling effect' on free speech cannot justify bypassing reasonable restrictions, as it defends its stance against X Corp's plea over content regulation and cen

x, Twitter

Mehta also argued that to curb the menace, such as fake accounts and posts, 'safe harbour' protection to intermediaries cannot be absolute. | Image: Bloomberg

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government on Friday told the Karnataka High Court that claiming a 'chilling effect' on free speech cannot be an all-in-all solution against reasonable restrictions. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued before the court that reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2) of the Constitution on Freedom of Speech and Expression are an 'elastic' concept that must evolve with the ever-expanding scope of Article 19(1)(a) in today's technologically advanced era.
 
The Karnataka High Court is hearing X (formerly Twitter) Corp's plea against the Centre, challenging the unlawful content regulation and arbitrary censorship through the Ministry of Home Affairs' Sahyog Portal. The Centre is now making its submissions before Justice M Nagaprassana after X argued its case.
 
 
X Corp has argued that Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act does not confer the government with the authority to issue information blocking orders, and that such orders can only be issued after following the procedure under Section 69A of the Act, read with IT Rules. The social media platform has also argued that content take-down orders under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology (IT) Act have a chilling effect on its users.
 
While Section 69A empowers the government to block access to information, subject to specific procedures and safeguards, Section 79 serves as an exemption provision, providing a 'safe harbour' for intermediaries.
 
Responding to this, SG Mehta said that the chilling effect is not a defence for disseminating content that is 'not in the interest of society' and that X cannot claim a chilling effect on behalf of its users. He quoted a 2020 case of the Supreme Court where a 3-judge bench had observed that the widening of the “chilling effect doctrine” has always been viewed with judicial scepticism.

Also Read

x, Twitter

X can't claim right to free speech, says Centre to Karnataka High Court

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI Corp

Musk's xAI seeeks up to $200 billion valuation in fresh funding talks

x, Twitter

X slashes premium and basic subscription prices by up to 48% in India

x, Twitter

DigiPub moves Karnataka High Court against Centre's takedown directives

x, Twitter

Linda Yaccarino quits as CEO of Elon Musk's X after two-year stint

 
Talking about the misuse of technology, Mehta submitted that if, hypothetically, an AI video of the judge saying something against the nation were created, it would not fall within the vires of Section 69A but would unquestionably be unlawful, and this is where Section 79 comes in.
   
"Section 69A is not only about taking down, but also a penal provision. Courts have developed that my fundamental rights of doing something may come into conflict with other persons' fundamental rights, so there is always a competition of fundamental rights—Article 14, 19, 21. Therefore, jurisprudence is developed for balancing competing fundamental rights to achieve constitutional goals."
 
Mehta also argued that to curb the menace, such as fake accounts and posts, 'safe harbour' protection to intermediaries cannot be absolute. Take-down directives issued under Section 79(3)(b) are an exception to the exception of safe harbour, he said.
 
"Similar safe harbour provisions and exceptions to exceptions exist in all jurisdictions of the world. This is the only social media intermediary (X Corp) that has a problem and is before the court. X Corp in some other jurisdictions has been fined, censured, etc. I have shown that certain intermediaries are not complying, and every country is grappling. Any deviation from the exception to safe harbour, taking care, due diligence, etc., is viewed seriously now by all jurisdictions...If you are informed and you do not follow guidelines, then 'safe harbour' will be lost," Mehta said.

More From This Section

Reflections and realisations: Unexpected lessons from a surgery

India's first inter-hospital swap liver transplant done in Coimbatore

Emission norms, Carbon tax, Climate Change, energy sector

RBI Dy Guv bats for global unity, tech transfer to fight climate change

politician wealth rich leader

Income of unrecognised political parties jumps 223% in FY23: ADR report

Fraud, Scam

Karnataka conman held for duping several businessmen in multi-crore fraud

Supreme Court, SC

No Sarfaesi protection for tenants without proof of tenancy before mortgage

Topics : Twitter Social media apps Karnataka Solicitor General

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon