India's economy resilient but US trade policies a risk: RBI bulletin

The Indian economy remains resilient, backed by strong rural demand, but trade tensions with the United States could pose a downside risk to growth, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin released late on Thursday.
Average headline inflation, meanwhile, is seen remaining significantly below the central bank's target of 4 per cent this financial year, it said.
"Monetary policy, going forward, would continue to maintain a close vigil on the incoming data and the evolving domestic growth-inflation dynamics to chart out the appropriate monetary policy path," according to the bulletin.
India's central bank expectedly held its key interest rate unchanged at 5.50 per cent earlier in August, saying the economy remains steady, even though economists expect steep US tariffs on Indian exports and subdued inflation to open room for limited further easing.
India's retail inflation rate dropped to its lowest in eight years in July at 1.55 per cent, due to falling prices of food, especially vegetables and pulses.
Last week, minutes of the central bank's latest policy meeting showed that committee members flagged evolving risks from global trade tensions and tariffs as a key drag on growth, but said the economy remains resilient with the inflation outlook benign.
"Inflation outlook for the near term has become more benign than anticipated earlier," the RBI said in the bulletin.
Favourable rainfall and temperature conditions, along with improved rural wages, are likely to help keep rural demand strong while rate cuts and fiscal measures should help overall demand in the economy, it said.
"On the other hand, persisting uncertainties related to India-US trade policies continue to pose downside risk."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app