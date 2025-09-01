Home / Economy / News / Govt launches first Biofoundry Network with 21 facilities across India

Govt launches first Biofoundry Network with 21 facilities across India

India unveiled its first Biofoundry Network with 21 facilities nationwide to drive biomanufacturing, support start-ups, reduce imports and advance the $300 billion bioeconomy target for 2030

Jitendra Singh
Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh. (Photo: PTI)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 7:53 PM IST
Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday unveiled India’s first Biofoundry Network, a pan-India initiative comprising 21 bio-enabler facilities aimed at accelerating biomanufacturing, reducing import dependence, fostering start-up growth and creating jobs.
 
The initiative aligns with the country’s ambition of building a $300 billion bioeconomy by 2030, up from $165 billion in 2024.
 
The launch, led by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), coincided with the first anniversary of the BioE3 Policy — Biotechnology for Environment, Economy and Employment. Approved in 2024, the policy was designed to strengthen biomanufacturing in the country.
 
The biofoundry facilities, which use advanced tools in biotechnology, automation and artificial intelligence to design, build and test biological systems at scale, will act as shared infrastructure for start-ups, small and medium enterprises, industries and academic institutions, the organisations said in a statement.
 
Of the 21 facilities, a biofoundry in Ahmedabad is being set up for commercial production of probiotics by Sundyota Numandis Probioceuticals Private Limited. At IIT Madras, a facility is coming up to support the development and scale-up of products for pharma and cosmetics, while in Bhubaneswar, the KIIT Technology Business Incubator is planning a dedicated facility for marine biotech products. These centres will support pilot and pre-commercial scale technologies across diverse sectors such as microbial biomanufacturing and marine biotechnology, the statement added. 
 
Speaking on the initiative, Jitendra Singh said the bio-enablers marked a defining step in India’s journey towards self-reliance in biotechnology. “This is more than just infrastructure; it is a transformative ecosystem that will create jobs, promote green growth and reinforce India’s standing as a global bioeconomy leader. By aligning with our climate commitments and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, we are laying the foundation for a multi-trillion-dollar bioeconomy by 2047,” he said.
 
Jitendra Kumar, managing director of BIRAC, said the initiative would build competitiveness for Indian enterprises. “Start-ups and innovators often face bottlenecks in scaling their technologies. With this network, we are providing critical access to pilot-scale and commercial-ready facilities, which will not only strengthen self-reliance but also open new avenues for exports and global partnerships,” he said.
 
Rajesh S Gokhale, DBT secretary and chairman of BIRAC, said the network would accelerate the translation of India’s scientific breakthroughs into market-ready solutions. “High-performance biomanufacturing platforms will ensure our institutions and industries no longer work in isolation. By providing shared infrastructure and encouraging collaboration, we are enabling discoveries to move rapidly from the lab to the marketplace, shaping India’s growth story in biotechnology.”

Topics :Jitendra SinghIndia importsIndian Economy

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

