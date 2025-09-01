Home / Economy / News / At $2.4 billion, India's current account back in deficit in June quarter

At $2.4 billion, India's current account back in deficit in June quarter

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
India's current account logged a deficit in the April-June quarter on the back of a higher merchandise trade deficit, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. 
The current account deficit stood at $2.4 billion, or 0.2% of GDP, in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26, compared with a surplus of $13.5 billion, or 1.3% of GDP, in the preceding quarter, data showed. 
India had recorded a current account deficit of $8.6 billion, or 0.9% of GDP, in the same quarter a year ago.

Topics :Current Account DeficiteconomyRBI

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

