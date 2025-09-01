Monday, September 01, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / MeitY asks banks, fintechs to allow legitimate transactions of gaming firms

MeitY asks banks, fintechs to allow legitimate transactions of gaming firms

MeitY has told banks and fintechs to process refunds, vendor payments and GST filings for gaming companies, while ensuring smooth user transition after the real-money gaming ban

gaming

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has requested banks and financial technology service providers to allow gaming companies to perform legitimate transactions such as processing refunds for users, making payments to vendors and filing taxes, including the Goods and Services Tax, a senior government official said.
 
“Some companies had flagged this issue. We have clarified to the extent that some of these legitimate transactions should be processed,” the official said.
 
Later on Monday, representatives of gaming companies met senior MeitY officials, including Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, another official said.
 
“The government instructed the gaming companies that they should facilitate easy withdrawal of funds of users who have been impacted by the real-money gaming ban. The industry has taken steps to implement the prohibition. It will be ensured that the transition for the users is smooth,” the official said.
   
During Vaishnaw’s meeting with gaming companies, the minister also highlighted the importance of e-sports and social gaming, as well as ways to promote both segments, a third official said.

Also Read

layoff

Games24x7, Baazi among RMG firms hit by layoffs after online gaming banpremium

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw meets gaming firms to discuss user money protection, esports

online gaming, Online gambling, gaming industry

Statsguru: The rise and sudden fall of real-money gaming in Indiapremium

M-League, the parent company of gaming unicorn Mobile Premier League (MPL), achieved adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) break-even at $200,000 – a 100 per cent improvement from the previous year, the com

MPL to lay off 60% of local workforce after govt ban on paid gaming

Dream11, BCCI

BCCI targets ₹452 crore from Sponsorship after Dream11 exit amid gaming ban

 
On 19 August, the Union Cabinet approved the draft bill to ban all forms of real-money gaming in India. The bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha on 20 August and in the Rajya Sabha on 21 August, where it was cleared on the same dates.
 
The law later received the President’s assent to become an Act.
 
The aim of the Act was to promote e-sports and social games while banning online real-money games to curb rising instances of addiction, particularly among children and youth, Vaishnaw said while addressing the media after the bill’s passage in the Lok Sabha.
 
“If there is a choice between addressing a problem that impacts society at large and supporting an industry, the government will always address the larger societal issue. There have been numerous instances where the financial losses incurred from these games have been substantial. There have also been instances of fraud. It was imperative for the government to take this action for the greater good of society,” Vaishnaw said.
 
The Act also proposes that any person who engages in or authorises funds for real-money games will face a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 1 crore or both. Repeat offenders may be sentenced to up to five years in prison, fined Rs 2 crore or both.
 
The administrative rules under the Gaming Act are also likely to be released soon, one of the officials quoted above said.

More From This Section

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu secures ₹3,201 cr German investment; BMW explores EV expansion

Hunger Strike, Mumbai Hunger Strike

Mumbai property registrations dip 3% in August, stamp duty down 6%

Jay Shree Tea, Darjeeling tea, Darjeeling tea gardens, tea estates, Tea Exports

Tea industry seeks minimum sustainable price amid imports, price fallpremium

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, Ajay Seth

Former DEA secy Ajay Seth takes charge as Irdai chairman for 3-year tenure

office sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

India's office market speeds up institutionalisation with more Reits aheadpremium

Topics : gaming industry betting Fintech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon