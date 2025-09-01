Gross GST mop-up rises 6.5% to ₹1.86 trillion in August, shows govt data

Gross GST collection increased 6.5 per cent to over Rs 1.86 trillion in August on higher domestic revenues, as per government data released on Monday.
Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was Rs 1.75 trillion in August 2024. Last month, the collection was ₹1.96 trillion.
The gross domestic revenue grew 9.6 per cent to Rs 1.37 lakh crore, while tax from imports dipped 1.2 per cent to Rs 49,354 crore in August. GST refunds were down 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 19,359 crore.
Net GST revenue stood at Rs 1.67 trillion in August 2025, recording 10.7 per cent year-on-year growth.
The data is released just two days before the meeting of the GST Council, comprising Centre and states, which will deliberate on rate rationalisation and reducing number of tax slabs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app