Gross GST mop-up rises 6.5% to ₹1.86 trillion in August, shows govt data

Gross GST collection increased 6.5 per cent to over Rs 1.86 trillion in August on higher domestic revenues, as per government data released on Monday.

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was Rs 1.75 trillion in August 2024. Last month, the collection was ₹1.96 trillion.

The gross domestic revenue grew 9.6 per cent to Rs 1.37 lakh crore, while tax from imports dipped 1.2 per cent to Rs 49,354 crore in August. GST refunds were down 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 19,359 crore.

Net GST revenue stood at Rs 1.67 trillion in August 2025, recording 10.7 per cent year-on-year growth.