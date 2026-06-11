Goyal to discuss India-EFTA pact implementation issues in Switzerland

Issues following the implementation of the India-EFTA free trade agreement are expected to be discussed during the visit of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to Switzerland this week.

India and the four-nation bloc, EFTA, implemented the trade and economic partnership agreement (TEPA) in October 2025.

European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Goyal will visit Berne, Switzerland, on June 12 for discussions with senior representatives of the Swiss government and leaders of the Swiss pharmaceutical industry.

During the visit, the minister is scheduled to meet Helene Budliger Artieda, State Secretary for Economic Affairs, and Guy Parmelin, Federal President of Switzerland.