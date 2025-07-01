India to seal interim trade deal with US this week as tariff deadline nears

India is on track to finalise an interim trade deal with the United States as soon as this week to avoid US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, the Financial Times reported.

To bring down its trade surplus with the US, India agreed to import more natural gas from the US. The trade surplus for the financial year 2024-2025 stood at $41.2 billion. The two sides have also agreed to reduce tariffs on thousands of items.

The report also stated that India has managed to shield its dairy sector from foreign competition, including talks with the European Union. India’s dairy sector employs over 80 million people. Concerns have been flagged over foreign dairy products, which may come from cows that were raised on feed containing cattle products.