GST Council fast-tracks refunds under inverted duty structure: What to know

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Wednesday agreed on a major change to simplify how businesses claim refunds under the inverted duty structure (IDS). The new system aims to ease cash flow issues for companies by speeding up refunds and reducing delays that have long frustrated exporters and manufacturers.
From November 1, 2025, businesses facing an IDS will get refunds much faster -- a move that could free up thousands of crores in locked funds and smoothen cash flows, bringing much relief to businesses.
What is an inverted duty structure?
An inverted duty structure happens when taxes on raw materials are higher than taxes on the final product.
This creates an imbalance where businesses end up paying more GST on inputs than they can recover from sales.
The result: A pile-up of input tax credits (ITC) that cannot be fully used.
Before GST came into force in 2017, India’s indirect tax system was fragmented. Different taxes were charged by the Centre and states, and credits from one tax could not be used to offset another. Any mismatch simply meant money lost, and refunds were complicated and rare.
After 2017, multiple levies were merged into one under the GST umbrella. This allowed refunds of unused ITC. However, businesses have complained that in practice, refunds can often take months and exclude some items like services.
Ahead of the 56th GST Council meeting, several industry bodies urged the Centre to address this situation.
On September 3, 2025, the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, decided to overhaul the system:
Ninety per cent quick refunds: Businesses stuck with IDS will now get 90 per cent of their refund claims upfront, released provisionally after automated risk checks. This is similar to the system exporters already use.
Exclusions: Some taxpayers (details yet to be announced) will not get provisional refunds. The notice stated that “certain categories of registered persons, to be notified, will not be granted provisional refunds”.
Help for small exporters: The Council also removed the threshold on small export consignments. This means exporters shipping goods by courier or post can now claim refunds without limits.
Effective date: The new system starts on November 1, 2025.