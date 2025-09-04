Here's how political leaders, India Inc reacted to new GST rate reforms

Meanwhile, Mahindra Group CEO & MD Anish Shah said, the next-generation GST reforms mark a defining moment in India's journey towards building a simpler, fairer, and more inclusive tax system. Shah said the Mahindra group views these reforms as transformative as it simplifies compliance, expands affordability, and energises consumption, while enabling industry to invest with greater confidence.
Industrialist Harsh Goenka has called the recent Centre's decision to slash and rationalise GST rates under the NextGen GST framework a "big Diwali gift" for every Indian. In a post shared on X, Goenka said, "Big Diwali gift for every Indian! GST on daily essentials, healthcare, education & farming inputs slashed. Cheaper groceries, Relief in healthcare, Affordable education, Support for farmers."
India Inc on Thursday hailed the GST Council's "forward-looking decisions", moving to two rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent from 22 September, simplifying refunds and MSME procedures, and exempting individual life and health insurance from the indirect tax regime. CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said, "This move on GST reforms is a phenomenal milestone. By lowering rates on everyday items and critical inputs, the reforms provide immediate relief to families and strengthen the foundation for growth".
Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant hailed the GST rationalisation by the Centre and called it a "bold and visionary step". Sharing an X post on Wednesday, Kant wrote, "A landmark reform. The reduction of GST rates to just 5 per cent and 18 per cent is a bold and visionary step. Simplifying the structure, rationalising rates and eliminating inverted duties will boost consumption, raise capacity utilisation, and drive fresh investment."
Deloitte India said the GST revamp that slashes tax rates on goods and services into a simplified two-slab structure addresses deeper structural changes, prioritising the "real drivers of the economy." Mahesh Jaisingh, Partner & Indirect Tax Leader at Deloitte India, said the 56th GST Council meeting signals a strong reformist intent, going beyond mere rate rationalisation to address deeper structural changes and ease of doing business.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the GST reforms and called it a "historic decision" to cut tax rates. Shah said that the GST reforms will bring "huge relief" to the poor, middle class, farmers, MSMEs, women and youth.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said that the reduced tax rates will enhance ease of living and help families manage costs. Chief Ministers across NDA-ruled states also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the GST reforms. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday called the tax reforms "transformative measures" for citizens and entrepreneurs.
